Free N95 masks to be available at these stores in Ga., S.C.

By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Kroger is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers in Georgia and South Carolina can visit any of their local Kroger stores with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last.

Kroger expects to receive the first mask shipments as early as Thursday.

Here’s what customers should know:

  • Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.
  • In every Kroger store with a pharmacy, look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Kroger pharmacy, click here.

In South Carolina, the following pharmacies will be giving out masks once they receive them as part of their participation in the program:

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.
  • CPESN USA, LLC
  • CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)
  • Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network
  • Health Mart Pharmacies
  • LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
  • Publix Super Markets Inc.
  • Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)
  • Topco Associates stores
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart (including Sam’s Club)

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and WCSC

