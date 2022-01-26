Advertisement

Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol gives...
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol gives instructions during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Pittsburgh. The Flyers fired head coach Dave Hakstol Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has broken the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game.

The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987. The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Yandle was paired with Ivan Provorov to start the game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Collins joins fellow American Keys in Australian Open semis
Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first...
Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out