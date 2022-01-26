Derailed train causes problems in downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after derailing, a train continued to cause problems in the heart of downtown Aiken on Wednesday.

The train derailed around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Union Street and Park Avenue and is blocking the roadway, especially on northbound Union Street near Cumberland Road.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning the train was still there Wednesday and it was up to the railway to move it.

The Western Carolina Railway Service Corp. told News 12 on Wednesday morning that “only one wheel of the locomotive, all wheels on two cars and one wheel of a third car derailed.”

The company said the locomotive had already been “re-railed” and the company anticipated having all cars re-railed by midday Wednesday.

“Track repairs will continue for the next couple of days, but will be sufficiently complete and safe for trains to resume normal operation by the end of the day,” the company said.

Ironically, the derailment occurred near the Aiken Train Museum.

