33-year-old man’s slaying investigated in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a homicide that was reported Tuesday in Allendale.

Coroner Renique Riley said the body of Jonathan Priester, 33, of Allendale, was recovered from a backyard at 315 Wilson St.

She could not comment on the nature, cause or manner of death other than to say an autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

SLED said its agents responded to the homicide and are leading the investigation at the request of Allendale Police Chief Robert Sullivan.

The incident comes as other parts of the CSRA are experiencing a string of violent crimes since the start of the year.

In Augusta, a 30-year-old pregnant woman was seriously injured Monday in a shooting during a carjacking, and armed robbers struck two dollar stores .

Also in the past few weeks in Richmond County ...

There was a shooting New Year’s Eve on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road,. Melissa Domingo was charged with shooting her husband in the head. Deputies say she was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

On Jan. 8, Arbrie Anthony, 8, was shot and killed in her front yard.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people were shot in their car at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. There were no serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

Then there was a four-day lull until a double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, there was an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss was considered wanted, armed and dangerous.

