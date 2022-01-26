Community rallies behind family of first-grade student killed in crash

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every student in A’lana Keels’ grade sent a balloon to the heavens in her memory.

A balloon release was held at Douglas Elementary School in Trenton in memory of 6-year-old Keels.

Keels lost her life in a car accident, just a half-mile from the school earlier this month. It was a moment members of her family say, they will always remember.

“For the family and friends, I think it means the world to us to know that a celebration such as to celebrate in her name, it’s unforgettable,” said Oscar Coates, Keels’ grandfather.

We’re seeing members of the Edgefield County Schools community rally behind Keels’ family during this difficult time.

One teacher is helping the family, from her own kitchen.

“It is a family atmosphere, and it has always been. When we lost this student, everybody lost this student,” said Janice Cleveland.

Cleveland teaches there, she says the death of six-year-old Keels has been devastating.

After she found out what happened, she knew the family needed help.

“This is going directly to the funeral home to help the family with the funeral expenses,” she said.

Every night, she bakes through the night at home in her kitchen. So far, she’s received more than 175 orders.

“It’s overwhelming, but you receive the strength you didn’t know you had,” said Cleveland.

It’s all through her ministry, ‘Loaves of Love’.

“She truly took hold of life and just lived it the best way she could for her little six years and touched a lot of lives,” she said.

“Thank you for coming out. Thank you for your donations,” said another school employee.

The entire school gathered on the playground with her family to say goodbye.

Cleveland said: “We were very blessed to have her at our school and her memory will live on and her legacy will live on at Douglas Elementary.”

If you’d like to help this local family and support the cause, you can find Loaves of Love on Facebook.

