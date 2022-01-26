Advertisement

Collins joins fellow American Keys in Australian Open semis

Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(Andy Brownbill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has joined fellow American Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals.

Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet. The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019. Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kai Kanepi.

Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other semifinal on Thursday.

