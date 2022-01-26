Advertisement

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, at Yankee Stadium in New York.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox. He was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement. He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall. Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa were all rejected in their 10th and final years on the BBWAA ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Collins joins fellow American Keys in Australian Open semis
Indiana head coach Tom Crean signals to his team as they play against Maryland in the first...
Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol gives...
Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game