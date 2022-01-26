Advertisement

Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12. Tyson’s layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late.

But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run — four of those points by Banchero.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

