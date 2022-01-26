Advertisement

Aiken County school board approves strategic plan for district

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Jan. 26, 2022
AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - The school board has approved a plant outlining Aiken County Public Schools’ strategic objectives and action items for the next five years.

Members of the district’s strategic planning committee have collaborated over the past 10 months to create the school district’s mission statement, beliefs, strategic objectives, strategies, parameters and action items to drive initiatives and projects scheduled through the 2026-27 school year.

Superintendent King Laurence says the commitment of district and school leaders, teachers, students, and community members has produced a solid plan.

“We feel very confident in our strategic plan and where we are headed as an organization and as a community,” Laurence said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone on the committee who has given so generously of their time and talent over the past number of months in helping chart areas of focus for our work over the next five years.”

The committee began its work in April of last year, gathering for a three-day retreat to define the district’s beliefs, mission, strategic objectives, strategies and parameters. Committee members then transitioned to smaller groups from May to November to develop more specific action steps to be taken over the upcoming five years of the strategic plan.

Dr. Sal Minolfo, who serves as the district’s director of administration, organized and led the strategic planning process. With the plan approved by the school board, the next step is to create an implementation timeline that aligns with and best supports each strategy, specific result, and corresponding action plans.

“There are always portions of a strategic plan which require more time and resources to implement,” Minolfo said. “The timeline helps us prepare specific action items in such a way that we are able to achieve the plan’s strategic objectives over time.”

Learn more about the plan at https://www.acpsd.net/domain/6116.

