Aiken County school board approves modified calendar
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School Board approved the modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
Aiken County schools will not be on a modified year-round calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
The school system says with this new modified calendar, students will be in school the same amount of days as the current schedule.
Instead of a long summer, there would be longer breaks at other times throughout the year.
