2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 taken into custody
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.
Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.
Union City police are investigating the stabbing.
Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.