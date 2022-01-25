Two Augusta leaders hoping to save Sue Reynolds Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just last week, Augusta Commission members talked about getting rid of some of the underutilized parks in the county.

Now two leaders are stepping up to try to save one.

In 2016, the parks master plan labeled Sue Reynolds Park as one of the 16 parks in “poor condition.”

In recent years, the condition has only gotten worse.

Because of that, the park space hasn’t really been used much and the community center at the park hasn’t, either.

The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department is currently re-evaluating the findings from the 2016 master plan to decide whether any parks are worth saving.

Augusta Commissioners John Clarke and Catherine Smith McKnight hope Sue Reynolds is one of them that will not only get saved, but get a big upgrade, too.

The only problem is they don’t know where the money will come from.

“According to the city administrator, I just talked to him, and the funds aren’t there. Well, where there’s a will there’s a way,” Smith McKnight said. “We’re gonna have to work on finding the funds, some way somehow.”

City leaders agreed to discuss the next steps for the park in an upcoming work session about two months away.

The work session will talk about the fate of underused parks.

