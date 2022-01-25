Advertisement

Training this week could raise noise near Fort Gordon

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to aviation training taking place this week at Fort Gordon, people who live and/or work nearby might hear an unusual amount of noise.

The noise will come from the increased presence of helicopters and planes in the area from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Areas most affected will be near the southwest portion of the Army installation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Balfour Beatty manages properties on Hunter and Ft. Stewart
Warnock puts military housing under a microscope
Brian Tremell Moss is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Chemical leak into creek alarms Savannah Riverkeeper
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
Braves’ World Series trophy to make local stop on tour