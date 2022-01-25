Training this week could raise noise near Fort Gordon
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to aviation training taking place this week at Fort Gordon, people who live and/or work nearby might hear an unusual amount of noise.
The noise will come from the increased presence of helicopters and planes in the area from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Areas most affected will be near the southwest portion of the Army installation.
