S&P upgrades ratings for Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating and underlying rating to “BBB” from ‘BBB-” on city general revenue bonds issued for Augusta Regional Airport.

The outlook was upgraded from stable to positive, making this the first time the airport has received a positive outlook.

“The rating action reflects our expectation that AGS will maintain financial metrics consistent with a very strong financial risk profile given the airport’s recent positive enplanement trends that have exceeded S&P Global Ratings’ updated activity recovery estimates,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Kayla Smith.

According to the assessment, the upgrade in ratings is attributed to the airport’s above-average recovery of enplanements, strong cash positions due to improving operating revenues, and federal relief grants.

Also in the news ...

RUNWAY RUN: Augusta Regional Airport announces the first Run the Runway 5K. It will be March 19, with the course starting on Lock and Dam Road and winding through New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park before reaching the airport’s runway and taxiway. The proceeds of the race will benefit ForcesUnited. For more information, visit www.flyags.com/Run-the-Runway-5K.

