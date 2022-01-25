Pregnant victim shot on 200 block of Warren Street in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday at 7:43 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 Block of Warren Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located a black female victim with at least one gunshot wound to her right side.

Deputies also learned the victim is pregnant and she is currently being treated at the hospital.

The subject is an unknown black male who stole the victim’s car and fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2015 Chevy Impala, charcoal gray, GA Tag: RRU 9995.

Please contact the on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020 if anyone has information on the whereabouts of this vehicle.

This investigation is in the early stages. Check back for updates.

