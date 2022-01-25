Advertisement

SC Rep. Govan wants Orangeburg to join redistricting suit

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina representative being drawn into a district with another House member is trying to convince the city of Orangeburg to join a lawsuit over the new redistricting maps.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Govan told Orangeburg City Council last week that the House maps signed into law last month unfairly split the city and will lose cause it to lose political power. The plan puts most of Orangeburg’s city limits into a district currently represented by Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg who lives in neighboring Bamberg County.

City officials say they will consider joining a federal lawsuit over the state House districts already filed by two civil rights groups.

THE LATEST ON SOUTH CAROLINA REDISTRICTING

SC Senate passes Congressional map that’s expected to solidify Republican advantage

Alternate plan draws fire in S.C. congressional redistricting process

Civil rights groups sue over South Carolina redistricting map proposal

Congressional map proposal presented as S.C. redistricting continues

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigate two armed robberies at Augusta dollar stores

Latest News

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Here’s how you can get your free at-home COVID test
How to get your at-home COVID test
How to get your at-home COVID test
Hospital
Omicron variant continues to fill up hospitals in the river region
Hospitals filling up as cases rise in Ga & S.C.
Hospitals filling up as cases rise in Ga & S.C.