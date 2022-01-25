SC Rep. Govan wants Orangeburg to join redistricting suit

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina representative being drawn into a district with another House member is trying to convince the city of Orangeburg to join a lawsuit over the new redistricting maps.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Govan told Orangeburg City Council last week that the House maps signed into law last month unfairly split the city and will lose cause it to lose political power. The plan puts most of Orangeburg’s city limits into a district currently represented by Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg who lives in neighboring Bamberg County.

City officials say they will consider joining a federal lawsuit over the state House districts already filed by two civil rights groups.

