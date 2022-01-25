Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robberies at two dollar stores

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two armed robberies believed to be committed by the same subjects.

The first armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General, 1710 MLK Jr Blvd, at 7:27 p.m.

The second armed robbery occurred at the Dollar Tree, 843 Laney Walker Blvd, at 7:31 p.m. 

Both subjects appear to be young black males dressed in all black. 

The investigation is ongoing. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

Latest News

d
Pregnant victim shot on 200 block of Warren Street in Richmond County
dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Restaurant kitchen generic
2nd Columbia County Restaurant Week brings hope to local business owners
restaurant week
Columbia County restaurant week