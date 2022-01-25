Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robberies at two dollar stores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two armed robberies believed to be committed by the same subjects.

The first armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General, 1710 MLK Jr Blvd, at 7:27 p.m.

The second armed robbery occurred at the Dollar Tree, 843 Laney Walker Blvd, at 7:31 p.m.

Both subjects appear to be young black males dressed in all black.

The investigation is ongoing. Check WRDW.com for updates.

