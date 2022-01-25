Registration opens for Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced that registration for 2022-2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open at DriveChipandPutt.com .

Created by the three organizations to introduce more youth to golf in a fun and welcoming environment, the initiative is open to any boy or girl between the ages of 7 and 15. Focused on learning and mastering the three basic skills in golf, the free program can be accessed in all 50 states.

Local qualifying begins in May at more than 350 sites nationally — the most in the event’s eight-year history — and will continue throughout the summer. Entrants will play in girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around skill development in driving, chipping and putting. Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their golfer and find a local qualifier near them. No golf experience is required to participate.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. This season’s 10 regional hosts feature several USGA and PGA Championship sites, including two major championship venues in 2023.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the 2023 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

The first events slated for the May 1 local qualifying kickoff will take place at Duran Golf Club in Viera, Fla., and Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa, Idaho. Here’s the full breakdown and schedule of 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying:

Local (May/June/July/August): More than 350 host sites throughout all 50 states. No more than three juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue.

Subregional (July/August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states. Two juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue,

Regional (September/October): 10 host sites in 10 regions. One junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue.

National finals (April 2, 2023): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club.

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Sept. 10, Scioto Country Club: One of four courses to host the U.S. Open (1926), Ryder Cup (1931), PGA Championship (1950) and U.S. Amateur Championship (1968). Also hosted two U.S. Senior Opens (1986, 2016).

Sept. 17, TPC Boston: Host of The Northern Trust PGA Tour playoff event in 2020.

Sept. 18, Castle Pines Golf Club: Host of The International on the PGA Tour for 21 years.

Sept. 18, Oak Hill Country Club: Site of six USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens; and host of three PGA Championships, the 1995 Ryder Cup and two KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships. Oak Hill will also host the 2023 PGA Championship.

Sept. 25, Pebble Beach Golf Links: Site of 13 USGA championships, including six U.S. Opens, and the future site of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open; and host of the 1977 PGA Championship.

Sept. 25, Desert Mountain: Site of the 2015 and 2016 Senior PGA’s season-ending Charles Schwab Cup.

Oct. 1, Medinah Country Club: Site of four USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens; and host of two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Oct. 2, Champions Golf Club: Site of five USGA championships including the 1969 U.S. Open; and host of the 1967 Ryder Cup.

Oct. 2, The Bear’s Club: Founded Dec, 31, 1999, by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus.

Date to be announced, Quail Hollow Club: Site of the 2017 PGA Championship and the host of the 2025 PGA Championship.

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country.

Participants who advance through local, subregional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.

For more information, including official rules, visit DriveChipandPutt.com .

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.