Advertisement

Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator

FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Nov. 23, 2017. The Carolina Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator.

McAdoo will replace Joe Brady, who was fired late last season with the offense struggling to produce points. McAdoo has 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including two seasons (2016-17) as the Giants head coach. He previously worked as the Giants offensive coordinator alongside Eli Manning and as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach with Aaron Rodgers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an...
No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers
Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina