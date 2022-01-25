Advertisement

Omicron variant continues to fill up hospitals in the river region

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 cases in Georgia and South Carolina have doubled over the last couple of weeks.

We have been keeping track of the number of COVID patients hospitalized right here in the river region.

University Hospital currently has 141 people in the hospital with COVID. At AU Health, the hospital reported 138 patients in-house with COVID.

“What we’ve seen is a much more rapid rise in the number of patients that required hospitalization than the previous waves,” said Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer, Augusta University Health.

It’s a numbers game, even though we keep hearing the omicron variant is less severe than previous variants, it is the most contagious of them all so far.

MORE | Here’s how Richmond County is keeping students in the classroom as cases of omicron climb

“It appears to be more transmissible some have estimated as much as 30 - 40 percent more transmissible than the delta variant,” he said.

Even though the percentage of serious cases is lower, we’re seeing many hospitalizations, and it’s created challenges for employees.

“Staff going out with COVID has made it more difficult to deal with this surge,” said Coule.

It’s not all bad news. as many staff members are not getting extremely sick.

“Most of them have very limited symptoms, they have some mild symptoms and they’re able to return back to work fairly quickly,” he said.

There are not as many patients in the ICU or on a ventilator as there have been in the past which could be due to vaccinations.

Coule says predicting a peak is hard because cases move through different communities at different times.

However, we do seem to be reaching a peak in Richmond County with Columbia County not too far behind.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina demand OSHA ax its vaccine mandate

“If you’re vaccinated and happen to get omicron you kind of have a milder course and can create what’s kind of referred to as a super immunity,” said Coule.

All putting us closer to the endemic stage.

“As more people get this and go through this, they’ll develop some degree of immunity that should lessen the burden of this disease over time,” he said.

