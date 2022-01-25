Advertisement

No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Staley says her players are eager to finish what they couldn't in the spring of 2020. The Gamecocks were No. 1 in the country but the season was called off due to COVID-19 leaving the Gamecocks wondering what might've been. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LeLe Grissett had a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston had her 12th straight contest with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt for a 14th consecutive time in an 85-30 victory Monday night.

Grissett made her first start of the season due to Zia Cooke’s injury. Grissett scored seven points in the opening period as the Gamecocks powered past the Commodores. Boston finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Brinae Alexander had 10 points to lead Vanderbilt, which was held to its lowest point total this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

Latest News

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator
Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina