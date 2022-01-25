Advertisement

Newly renovated Partridge Inn plans hiring fair

By Staff
Jan. 25, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The historic Partridge Inn is hiring full-time and part-time hospitality personnel for when the newly renovated hotel reopens. 

A career fair is planned Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta, 1060 Center St. in North Augusta.

Available positions include:

  • Group sales manager
  • Front office manager
  • Food and beverage director
  • Executive housekeeping manager
  • Accounting and human resources personnel
  • Culinary team
  • Engineers
  • Servers
  • Bellman/shuttle drivers
  • Bartenders
  • Banquet servers
  • Banquet setup
  • Maintenance
  • Housekeepers
  • Guest service agents
  • Night auditors
  • House persons

Interested candidates who are unable to attend the career fair can email their resumes to Holly White at hwhite@northph.com

“The Partridge Inn, operated by Atlanta-based NorthPointe Hospitality Management, is offering employees a competitive salary, benefits for full-time employees, and a positive and fast-paced work environment,” management said. 

Additional information may be found at https://apply.jobappnetwork.com/northpointe/en?city=Augusta&keywordsFilter=&state=Georgia.

The hotel on Walton Way was originally a private home in the 1890s and turned into a hotel in 1910. It’s been closed since September for renovations.

