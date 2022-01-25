Newly renovated Partridge Inn plans hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The historic Partridge Inn is hiring full-time and part-time hospitality personnel for when the newly renovated hotel reopens.

A career fair is planned Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta, 1060 Center St. in North Augusta.

Available positions include:

Group sales manager

Front office manager

Food and beverage director

Executive housekeeping manager

Accounting and human resources personnel

Culinary team

Engineers

Servers

Bellman/shuttle drivers

Bartenders

Banquet servers

Banquet setup

Maintenance

Housekeepers

Guest service agents

Night auditors

House persons

Interested candidates who are unable to attend the career fair can email their resumes to Holly White at hwhite@northph.com.

“The Partridge Inn, operated by Atlanta-based NorthPointe Hospitality Management, is offering employees a competitive salary, benefits for full-time employees, and a positive and fast-paced work environment,” management said.

Additional information may be found at https://apply.jobappnetwork.com/northpointe/en?city=Augusta&keywordsFilter=&state=Georgia.

The hotel on Walton Way was originally a private home in the 1890s and turned into a hotel in 1910. It’s been closed since September for renovations.

