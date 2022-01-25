Newly renovated Partridge Inn plans hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The historic Partridge Inn is hiring full-time and part-time hospitality personnel for when the newly renovated hotel reopens.
A career fair is planned Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta, 1060 Center St. in North Augusta.
Available positions include:
- Group sales manager
- Front office manager
- Food and beverage director
- Executive housekeeping manager
- Accounting and human resources personnel
- Culinary team
- Engineers
- Servers
- Bellman/shuttle drivers
- Bartenders
- Banquet servers
- Banquet setup
- Maintenance
- Housekeepers
- Guest service agents
- Night auditors
- House persons
Interested candidates who are unable to attend the career fair can email their resumes to Holly White at hwhite@northph.com.
“The Partridge Inn, operated by Atlanta-based NorthPointe Hospitality Management, is offering employees a competitive salary, benefits for full-time employees, and a positive and fast-paced work environment,” management said.
Additional information may be found at https://apply.jobappnetwork.com/northpointe/en?city=Augusta&keywordsFilter=&state=Georgia.
The hotel on Walton Way was originally a private home in the 1890s and turned into a hotel in 1910. It’s been closed since September for renovations.
