Man wanted for allegedly assaulting an Augusta federal employee

Richmond County deputies are looking for this man involved in an assault on a federal employee.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a person who allegedly assaulted a federal employee.

Deputies say the incident happened near the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road on December 9.

The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous, and deputies say you should not approach the person.

Deputies say to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 if you have any information about the incident.

The service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

