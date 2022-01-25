Advertisement

Man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway

Brian Tremell Moss is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brian Moss, 34, after an incident that occurred Sunday on the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.

Moss is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault and armed robbery. He is known to carry multiple handguns and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone that comes in contact with Moss or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Joshua Evans or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. That number is 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

