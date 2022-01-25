A local eagle scout earns his honor by building doghouses

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - About a month ago, Robin Mitchell was shot in the arm by a stray bullet at her house. She serves our community, by taking care of stray and unwanted dogs. Recently she’s faced a series of hardships.

On top of that, the pandemic is hitting her company hard. This is where a local Eagle Scout comes in to help.

17-year-old Nic Lopez worked his whole life to earn the Eagle Scout honor.

“It’s uh, a lot of work, I guess,” he said.

Before earning that honor, Lopez had one last project to complete. That’s where he saw an organization in need.

“They were asking for doghouse donations, and we saw it on Next Door and we thought it would be a great Eagle Scout project, and they could use some help getting some doghouses for that,” he said.

Lopez started on his Eagle Scout project, building houses for local dogs in need, for someone he’d never met before.

Mitchell, CEO of P.A.W.S said: “All I knew, was his name was Nic.”

After more than two years, these doghouses came at the perfect time.

“Having the doghouses is the best thing I could’ve asked for right now,” said Mitchell.

That’s because the pandemic is stretching organizations, like Mitchell’s, thin.

“This is the first time in probably 10 years that myself and other organizations that help animals... it’s the worst we’ve ever seen it,” she said.

She says they’re seeing more animals dumped, more puppies and strays, and fewer people spay and neutering their animals than ever before.

“It’s just... it’s awful right now,” she said.

Having these resources from the community is vital for their mission.

“We don’t have this often and these dogs need really good shelter. Having doghouses like this are great to have,” she said. “For Nic to go out of his way and do this for my organization is just a great thing.”

