Here’s the latest on the string of violence across Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three violent crimes, in less than 20 minutes. The search is on for suspects involved in a shooting that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital and two armed robberies.

They’re the latest incidents in a string of crimes across Richmond County. The two-armed robberies, Monday night, happened minutes apart.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker at 7:31 p.m. Then, 12 minutes later, a woman was shot on Warren Street off Walton Way near the Bon Air Apartments.

Right now, the descriptions aren’t very detailed. For the robberies, they’re looking for two young black males dressed in all black. In the shooting, no suspects yet.

Deputies say they are actively investigating all three cases. We asked them if they had any leads.

Here’s a timeline of the shooting in Richmond County so far this year.

The first shooting of the year happened on New Year’s Eve, on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road, and the police believe that was a domestic disturbance. Melissa Domingo was charged with shooting her husband in the head. Deputies say she was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

Fast forward nearly a week later, the evening of Jan. 8, 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot and killed in her front yard.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people shot in their car at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. No serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

A four-day lull, until the double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, with no reports until an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss is wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

We’ve reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for incident reports to see what may be the cause for these crimes and to ask what they’re doing to put an end to gun violence across our area.

If you have any information to help deputies solve these cases, you’re asked to call (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.