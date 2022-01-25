Here’s how you can get your free at-home COVID test

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the spike in testing we’ve seen during the omicron surge, testing labs are overrun.

It comes just a couple of weeks after the agency apologized for long lags for patients waiting on test results.

If you’ve tried to find an at-home test kit lately, to avoid those long lines and long wait times for results, relief is on the way.

The Biden Administration is shipping out COVID tests to every household that signs up for one online.

We asked you on social media if you’ve had any luck. It was a mixed bag all around. For some, hunting one down was harder than for others.

Order your free tests of covid.gov

One person tells us it took them six different tries before they found a store with some in stock.

Getting a test can be hard, but DHEC is working to make getting them easier without the price tag.

We ran into Deon Bostick at DHEC in Aiken.

“It was quick and easy. I walked in and out. After I gave my name and date of birth, basically that was it,” said Bostick.

And he’s right. We found that’s all it took, just giving them your name and birthdate, and you’re out the door in no time.

You can also swing by DHEC in person to pick up a free test during business hours Monday through Friday.

Picking up a test here isn’t the only free resource we found. 400 million N95 masks are getting shipped out nationwide to pharmacies and health centers, and you can get yours, free of charge.

N95 masks started getting shipped out last week, and the program should be in full swing by the end of February.

When it comes to taking advantage of the resources out there, Bostick said, “Everyone needs to go get one though. They don’t think it’s real, it’s real out here.”

