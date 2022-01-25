Advertisement

Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll is leaving the national champions to join South Carolina’s football program.

Carroll posted his decision on social media Monday. Carroll is dressed in a Gamecocks’ uniform on his post with the words, “Committed, Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina” at the the bottom. Carroll is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman from Warrenton, Georgia, who was moved from running back to the secondary by the Bulldogs. He played defensive back in four games last season for Georgia.

He is expected to the offensive backfield at South Carolina to bolster a running back position that lost its top two rushers in Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White to the NFL draft.

