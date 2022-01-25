Advertisement

Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill would ban abortion pills by mail

Georgia state Capitol
Georgia state Capitol(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia have introduced a bill prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail.

It would require anyone who wants to use abortion pills to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Senate Bill 351 would also require physicians to perform a physical exam including an ultrasound and get a patient to sign an extensive consent form 24 hours in advance of dispensing pills.

The measure responds to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s December decision that changed a federal rule that had required women to pick up the medication in person.

Transgender student sports becomes issue for second year

ATLANTA - The debate over transgender student sports intensifies as the National Collegiate Athletic Association release new guidance on the matter.

It says it will take a sport-by-sport approach, letting the governing body of each sport make decisions on eligibility.

Advocates for transgender athletes say the NCAA ruling leaves more questions than answers.

In Georgia, Sen. Marty Harnin has filed a bill titled the Save Girls Sports Act, which is intended to ensure that only biological girls can play in girls’ sports.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Albany leaders talk economic growth with Senator David Perdue and other representatives
David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
Georgia state Capitol
What Ga. leaders want to happen during legislative session
Vaccination
Georgia, South Carolina demand OSHA ax its vaccine mandate