Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill would ban abortion pills by mail

ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia have introduced a bill prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail.

It would require anyone who wants to use abortion pills to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Senate Bill 351 would also require physicians to perform a physical exam including an ultrasound and get a patient to sign an extensive consent form 24 hours in advance of dispensing pills.

The measure responds to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s December decision that changed a federal rule that had required women to pick up the medication in person.

Transgender student sports becomes issue for second year

ATLANTA - The debate over transgender student sports intensifies as the National Collegiate Athletic Association release new guidance on the matter.

It says it will take a sport-by-sport approach, letting the governing body of each sport make decisions on eligibility.

Advocates for transgender athletes say the NCAA ruling leaves more questions than answers.

In Georgia, Sen. Marty Harnin has filed a bill titled the Save Girls Sports Act, which is intended to ensure that only biological girls can play in girls’ sports.

