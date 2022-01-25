Ga., S.C. getting millions in heating, cooling aid from feds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina will be sharing in $100 million being released from the federal infrastructure law to help families pay their outstanding heating and cooling bills.

This funding comes on top of money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the American Rescue Plan and a continuing resolution recently passed by Congress.

The $100 million is the first installment of the five-year, $500 million investment in the program under the infrastructure law.

Georgia is getting $4.6 million of the $100 million and South Carolina is getting $2.9 million. Between the American Rescue Plan funding and other Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations, Georgia is getting $139.5 million and South Carolina is getting more than $83.1 million.

“Millions of working families are experiencing unusually high heating and cooling costs, and it is important that we provide them with the support they need,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

People interested in applying for energy assistance can call 866-674-6327 for assistance.

