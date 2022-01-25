Advertisement

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rules

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the...
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked player Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted Monday by the French government, even if he is still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May.

Djokovic was barred from playing in the Australian Open this month for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. It appeared that the Serb would not be welcomed at Roland Garros either under a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places. But under the law that came into effect on Monday, anyone who has proof they tested positive within the previous six months is exempt from having to show the vaccine pass.

Djokovic said he tested positive in mid-December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an...
No. 1 South Carolina wins 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt 85-30
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator
Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina