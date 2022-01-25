Advertisement

David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop

Albany leaders talk economic growth with Senator David Perdue and other representatives
Albany leaders talk economic growth with Senator David Perdue and other representatives
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has tested positive for COVID-19.

Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat says Perdue recorded a positive result on Monday during routine COVID-19 testing.

Sweat says the former U.S. senator is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus.

She says Perdue did not have a fever and wasn’t experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening.

Perdue had spoken earlier Monday at a luncheon in downtown Atlanta.

Sweat said Perdue would isolate and plans to return to in-person campaigning as soon as possible.

Perdue spoke over the internet to Hall County Republicans on Monday evening and Sweat says he plans to campaign virtually while isolating.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill would ban abortion pills by mail
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
Georgia state Capitol
What Ga. leaders want to happen during legislative session
Vaccination
Georgia, South Carolina demand OSHA ax its vaccine mandate