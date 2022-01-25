Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Clouds today, isolated shower early, but mostly dry. Chilly week ahead with below average temperatures.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds increase ahead of our next front. Clouds will keep temperatures above freezing as morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest 3-5 mph.

There is a slight chance for a shower early today as a cold front moves through the region, but much of the rain looks to remain south of Augusta. Our southern counties should only have to worry about a few light showers at the most. Seasonal average highs in the CSRA in the upper 50s to near 60 in some spots. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds will be around early Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s. Winds will turn out of the northeast by Wednesday afternoon and keep highs in the mid to low 50s. Skies will clear through the day Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region.

It’s going to be cold again early Thursday with morning lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine and cool highs near 50 are expected Thursday afternoon.

We will be keeping an eye out on our next chance for rain Friday into Friday night, but trends are favoring a precip-free weekend with mostly sunny conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Your Snowfall Pictures: 1/21/2022

Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigate two armed robberies at Augusta dollar stores

Latest News

Sunny & Seasonal
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny and Cool
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
A rare snowfall brought out the joy and wonder in CSRA residents.
In winter storm, CSRA residents sit back and enjoy the snow
First Alert Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong