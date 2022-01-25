Chemical leak into creek alarms Savannah Riverkeeper

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A leak from a tanker truck along Interstate 20 raised concerns Tuesday for the Savannah Riverkeeper.

The corrosive phosphoric acid and zinc chloride solution leaked from a tanker into Hawes Branch Creek at mile marker 181 near the weigh station on the eastbound side of the highway in Columbia County, the nonprofit group said.

The chemical can be harmful to aquatic life, but it’s unknown how much entered the waterway.

Emergency crews at the scene took steps to protect the creek, including constructing a dirt berm to contain the chemical spill.

The Savannah Riverkeeper suggested people avoid Hawes Branch Creek downstream of the spill and avoid the spill location.

“We’re extremely thankful for the hard work of Columbia County’s first responders who quickly thought about this small waterway, and are continuing to work hard to protect it,” the group said.

