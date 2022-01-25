Braves’ World Series trophy to make local stop on tour

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following their historic season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with a stop that will include the CSRA.

Since the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park in North Augusta are affiliated with the Braves, we’ll be one of the stops, although it’s too early to know the date

There ill be 151 locations on the tour to mark 151 years of Braves baseball.

The “World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist” will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

The tour will begin Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Atlanta.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves and Truist are calling on fans to help build meaningful and exciting stops over the next few months by submitting suggested locations at www.Braves.com/TrophyTour.

