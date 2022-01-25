Bon Air Apartments’ owners give city an update on safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders talked about safety concerns at the Bon Air Apartments at Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting.

Since December, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight has been working with the new owners of the historic apartments to add security measures.

Back in December, we found in six months, there had been 156 police reports filed within a one-mile radius of the apartments.

ASSISTANCE UPDATE At Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting, officials got an update on the Housing and Community Development rental assistance program funded by the state to prevent eviction. So far, there have been 1,123 households where eviction has been prevented; that’s 2,647 residents saved from eviction. The staff thinks the budget is not enough to meet the demand, so they’re still looking for alternative options to help.

The owners faced commissioners Tuesday to give an update on the progress of safety enhancements.

Right now, they’re working to replace back doors and add alarms, host community meetings with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, place security cameras that pick up license plates and purchase more cameras and lighting for parking lots.

In the long term, they plan extensive repairs and renovations.

“There are people that live there that don’t have anywhere else to go and they fear for their lives with people coming in and out of there,” Smith McKnight said.

The owners don’t have a timeline for the safety goals yet. But commissioners said they’d like to continue receiving updates on the progress.

