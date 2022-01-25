Advertisement

Bills add ‘13 Seconds’ to history of heartbreaking losses

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 15, 2022. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before, when it went live in the state. The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location and is considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online in the U.S.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP / Jeffrey Barnes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After “Wide Right” and “Music City Miracle,” the Buffalo Bills begin the offseason adding a new entry into their history of playoff heartbreak: “13 Seconds.”

That’s how much time separated the Bills from securing the next step in their Super Bowl aspirations. Instead came a stunning 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in a divisional playoff game. Josh Allen did his part in solidifying his ascension to one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in a showdown against Patrick Mahomes. It’s Buffalo’s top-ranked defense which came up short by allowing the Chiefs to score twice in the final 1:54 in regulation before losing on the opening drive of overtime.

