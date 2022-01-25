Augusta vaccination incentive program hailed as success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting, leaders got an update on the Vax Up Augusta incentive program to get COVID shots.

More than 17,000 people in Richmond County have been fully vaccinated since the start of the initiative. It’s about an 8 percent increase.

The program offered $100 gift cards but only at five participating vaccination sites.

The Richmond County Health Department was allocated 3,300 cards for its sites and gave out its last card in December.

But the other sites still have some cards left.

Even so, leaders say the program has succeeded in its goal of getting 10,000 people vaccinated.

But allocating more money to continue the incentive is something commissioners are wary of.

“I’m on the fence about whether we should put more money up,” Commissioner Bobby Williams said.

Commissioner Dennis Williams said” “I don’t see why we have to pay you to go take care of yourself.”

And Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said: “We’ve done those gift cards. I don’t think we need to be doing that again.”

The city administrator says program will officially wrap at the end of this month.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.