Advertisement

Augusta vaccination incentive program hailed as success

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting, leaders got an update on the Vax Up Augusta incentive program to get COVID shots.

More than 17,000 people in Richmond County have been fully vaccinated since the start of the initiative. It’s about an 8 percent increase.

The program offered $100 gift cards but only at five participating vaccination sites.

MORE | Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses

The Richmond County Health Department was allocated 3,300 cards for its sites and gave out its last card in December.

But the other sites still have some cards left.

Even so, leaders say the program has succeeded in its goal of getting 10,000 people vaccinated.

But allocating more money to continue the incentive is something commissioners are wary of.

“I’m on the fence about whether we should put more money up,” Commissioner Bobby Williams said.

Commissioner Dennis Williams said” “I don’t see why we have to pay you to go take care of yourself.”

And Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said: “We’ve done those gift cards. I don’t think we need to be doing that again.”

The city administrator says program will officially wrap at the end of this month.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dead wrong
I-TEAM | Dead wrong: Jail medical staff thought mom was faking illness; now she’s gone
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pregnant woman shot on Warren Street in Richmond County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Armed robbers strike pair of Augusta dollar stores
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

Latest News

Albany leaders talk economic growth with Senator David Perdue and other representatives
David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
How CSRA residents can get free at-home COVID tests
Hospitals in the river region continue to see an increase in COVID patients.
Omicron fills up local hospitals, but there’s a silver lining
The Strategic National Stockpile ships the first deliveries of N95 masks for the American...
Federal government’s distribution of 400M free N95 masks begins across country