Accident reported at Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville

By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of an accident with injuries in Graniteville Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 10:53 a.m. at the intersection of Ascauga Lake Road and Old Powerhouse Road. Aiken County dispatch says the call came in with confirmed entrapment.

Deputies are managing traffic control and motorists should use caution when going through the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

