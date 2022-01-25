Advertisement

6-month-old child shot and killed in northwest Atlanta identified

6-month-old Grayson Fleming was killed in the crossfire of an Atlanta shooting Monday night.(CBS 46)
By CATHERINE CATOURA, JOYCE LUPIANI
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people.

This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta this year. There have been about a dozen murders in Atlanta so far in 2022.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference that they will work through the night to find the people who are responsible.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the scene. Dickens said he was there because he wanted the family to know that the city cares.

The baby was taken to Grady Hospital where the baby died. The child has been identified as Grayson Fleming.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Monday night, “Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child. We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers. This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable.”

