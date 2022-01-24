What Ga. leaders want to happen during legislative session

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) – They might be on different ends of the political spectrum, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta’s new Mayor Andre Dickens seemed to get along nicely as they each stood before a ballroom attended by leaders of cities and counties across the state.

“That tie may be red and blue, but it looks red and black to me,” joked Kemp, a University of Georgia graduate and a Republican, after being introduced by Dickens, a Georgia Tech grad who’s a Democrat.

Monday morning’s “2022 Cities United Summit” was sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, giving state leaders and city leaders an opportunity to hear each other’s priorities for the legislative session.

For Kemp and Speaker of the Georgia House David Ralston, it was a chance to tell municipal leaders how they’re hoping to spend Georgia’s record budget surplus.

“I can tell you that trying to decide what to do with extra money is always better than trying to decide where to cut when you don’t have money,” said Ralston, adding that he will introduce a comprehensive mental health reform bill this week.

Kemp touted his plan to give each Georgia taxpayer a one-time refund and to give $5,000 pay raises for teachers.

“I have the belief that when government takes in more money than it needs, surplus funds should be sent back to the hardworking men and women that have really been doing unprecedented things to keep our state moving forward,” Kemp said.

Lt. Geoff Duncan, who’s not running again, highlighted his proposal to strengthen law enforcement.

“Crime is a bipartisan problem, and I think it deserves a bipartisan solution,” Duncan said. “I’m introducing he LESS Crimes Act – Law Enforcement Strategic Support, and I hope it helps every single community here in this room today.”

Leaders of the cities hope state leaders hear them, too, in their stance against allowing the creation of any new city from a portion of an existing city.

Atlanta Mayor Dickens told the audience if the city’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood forms “Buckhead City,” it would harm Atlanta’s bond rating and affect future borrowing.

“This Buckhead City proposal could very well lead to copycat movements across neighborhoods in other Georgia cities,” said Dickens.

The Senate version of the Buckhead City legislation will have a tough time passing. Last week, Duncan assigned it to a committee led by Democrats, some who’ve already said publicly they oppose it.

Kemp and Ralston have not said where they stand on the Buckhead cityhood proposal.

