USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College host annual MLK community celebration

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The University of South Carolina Aiken and Aiken Technical college honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.

It’s part of their annual celebration of his life the Sunday after MLK Day is observed.

Stephanie Franklin, the chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, said the annual program serves as a reminder of Dr. King’s legacy.

“We put this program on so that we can be reminded that we are one people, all fighting for the same freedoms that this great country has to offer,” said Franklin.

The theme for this year was centered around MLK’s quote: ‘Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’

This idea was a large portion of the message by keynote speaker James Clyburn, the minority whip for the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I do believe that the changes in these laws, and these news decisions are threats to this great democracy of ours and we must get involved in this process,” said CLyburn.

He encourages everyone to get involved in fighting for justice.

“Dr. King gave his life, wont you give just a little bit of time,” said Clyburn.

The event doesnt just serve as a reminder to keep fighting for justice, but also a chance to remember his impact.

“His legacy and lessons of non-violent protest, fighting prejudice, pursuing social justice and service to others continue to guide us today,” said Dan Hiemmerman, the Chancellor of USC Aiken.

Leaders at Aiken Technical College hope young people follow Dr. King’s example.

“My hope is that when you leave today’s event, you will feel inspired and encouraged to continue the work Dr. King began many years ago,” said Forest Mahan, President Aiken Technical College.

So a legacy laid out by Martin Luther King Jr., years ago continues to thrive and be celebrated.

The event also featured a community service organization fair-- where groups could showcase ways to volunteer and give back to the community.

