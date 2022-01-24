Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tanker truck rolled over late Monday morning at Washington Road and North Belair Road in Evans.

It was carrying wastewater, which spilled.

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Washington and Belair roads in Evans. (WRDW)

The turn lane from Belair Road onto Washington Road was closed.

Traffic was being directed by deputies, who had no estimation on when lanes will be open.

The incident involving the big-rig was reported around 11:30 a.m.

