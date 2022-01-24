Advertisement

Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in Evans.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tanker truck rolled over late Monday morning at Washington Road and North Belair Road in Evans.

It was carrying wastewater, which spilled.

The turn lane from Belair Road onto Washington Road was closed.

Traffic was being directed by deputies, who had no estimation on when lanes will be open.

The incident involving the big-rig was reported around 11:30 a.m.

