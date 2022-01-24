Serious accident blocks Highway 191 southeast of Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highway 191 was blocked after a crash Monday afternoon near Hardy Place Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The injury wreck was reported at 3:05 p.m. southeast of Johnston, according to SCHP.

Law enforcement officers reported the wreck was a head-on collision and that they’d blocked the highway.

At least two ambulances were requested at the scene.

