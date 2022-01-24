Advertisement

Serious accident blocks Highway 191 southeast of Johnston

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highway 191 was blocked after a crash Monday afternoon near Hardy Place Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The injury wreck was reported at 3:05 p.m. southeast of Johnston, according to SCHP.

Law enforcement officers reported the wreck was a head-on collision and that they’d blocked the highway.

At least two ambulances were requested at the scene.

MORE | Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Ga., S.C. road crews and power companies were prepared for ice
A sport utility vehicle was loaded onto towing vehicle to be taken away.
Accident causes traffic problems on Washington Road
Screven County road washed out.
Roadway roundup: 6-month detour set for Screven County bridge