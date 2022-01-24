Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: Senators set to discuss total abortion ban

South Carolina Statehouse
South Carolina Statehouse(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of state senators are getting ready to hear from the public on a bill that would ban all abortions in South Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.

The proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could face similar charges to murder.

The bill says birth control and other contraception methods would not be outlawed and abortions could be performed if a mother’s life is in danger or an egg was fertilized outside the womb.

The Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

S.C. senator to get medical marijuana debate after 7 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator who has fought to allow medical marijuana in the state for seven years appears to finally be getting a debate on the Senate floor.

Sen. Tom Davis’ medical marijuana bill was put in a special debate slot where lawmakers will have to take it up before almost all other bills. The Beaufort Republican expects that could be either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Davis’ proposal is one of the most conservative in the country. People using medical marijuana could not smoke it. The bill is still opposed by a number of law enforcement groups. Several Christian groups also are against it.

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said recycling plastic in this way is an unproven industry and enough steps were not taken to make sure businesses have to clean up if melting plastic causes pollution.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grovetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night off...
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire in Grovetown
A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Fire engulfs North Augusta home
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts
Dontrivs Qwanta White
Deputies cancel alert for suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection
Pedestrian struck in fatal Orangeburg County crash
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Cold Start Monday
Anthony's 11pm Forecast: 1/23