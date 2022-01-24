S.C. State House roundup: Senators set to discuss total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of state senators are getting ready to hear from the public on a bill that would ban all abortions in South Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.

The proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could face similar charges to murder.

The bill says birth control and other contraception methods would not be outlawed and abortions could be performed if a mother’s life is in danger or an egg was fertilized outside the womb.

The Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

S.C. senator to get medical marijuana debate after 7 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator who has fought to allow medical marijuana in the state for seven years appears to finally be getting a debate on the Senate floor.

Sen. Tom Davis’ medical marijuana bill was put in a special debate slot where lawmakers will have to take it up before almost all other bills. The Beaufort Republican expects that could be either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Davis’ proposal is one of the most conservative in the country. People using medical marijuana could not smoke it. The bill is still opposed by a number of law enforcement groups. Several Christian groups also are against it.

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said recycling plastic in this way is an unproven industry and enough steps were not taken to make sure businesses have to clean up if melting plastic causes pollution.

