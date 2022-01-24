Advertisement

Rincon Fire Department collecting donations for one of their own after fire

By Hayley Boland and Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s every firefighter’s worst nightmare: responding to a fire at your own home. That’s exactly what happened to one Rincon firefighter Friday night.

The interim chief of the Rincon Fire Department spoke with WTOC about the incident, and how the community is coming together to help.

This is all that’s left of the home of Rincon firefighter Fred Hazard. Interim Chief Lou Reed says the call for the structure fire came in just before midnight Friday Night.

“Knowing the address, being his friend, we had determined very quickly that this was his house,” said Reed.

Which is when the tragedy began.

“He was on duty and had to come fight his own house fire, which is emotionally draining,” said Reed.

All family members in the home escaped without injuries, including three dogs. However, three cats were lost in the fire.

“We respond to a lot of house fires. But, you never think it’s going to be your own,” said Reed.

The burnt remnants of the home are what’s left after an incredibly tough year for Hazard, including losing two family members to COVID-19.

“He lost his mom and his sister within three days of each other. Between the funeral expenses and things of that nature, it really gets you behind the 8-ball,” said Reed.

So, the Rincon Fire Department is helping gather donations for the family to help them through this difficult time.

“Basics are needed right now. Toiletries, clothes, jackets, boots, and we have started a GoFundMe account,” said Reed.

Helping someone, who helps others every day.

All donations can be dropped off at the Rincon Fire Department at 109 West 17th, Rincon, Ga.

Clothing sizes needed are listed below:

  • Women’s shoes size 9, large shirts/coats, and size 10/12 pants
  • Men’s shoes size 10, x-large shirts and jackets, and size 38/30 pants

The GoFundMe for the family can be found here: https://bit.ly/3nTJxiy

