Pedestrian struck in fatal Orangeburg County crash

By STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after being struck by a truck while walking along a road in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened at around 9:11 p.m. on Sunday night. The person was walking along McCords Ferry Road when a 1999 Toyota pickup truck came driving in the same direction and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, troopers say.

No one inside the Toyota was injured in the crash.

