How to get a free home COVID test kit in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is distributing 140,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests at county health agencies across the state, including in Aiken County.

The agency ordered more than 2 million test kits and has received about 140,000 of those.

The kits, each containing two tests, have been distributed to local health departments across the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday.

In Aiken County, the tests are available for pickup at 222 Beaufort St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The supplies are limited, so officials said to call 803-642-1687 to check availability.

