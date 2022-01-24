Advertisement

Here’s how Richmond County is keeping students in the classroom as cases of omicron climb

By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County is rolling out a new free testing site for students, staff, and families.

Since the district’s return from winter break, more than 40 schools have been sent to virtual learning.

Starting Jan. 24, the county will offer testing at Windsor Spring Elementary School, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The hope is this new testing partnership with Heritage Pharmacy Group will keep students and teachers in the classrooms, and schools open.

“We’ve heard from our staff that some of our testing delays have been up to five days to get test back,” Lynthia Ross, Richmond County School System.

For Richmond County, it’s a tough task keeping students and teachers in the classroom. However, they are making use of their empty schools.

“This was a key piece to provide testing for our students and our staff,” she said. “The delays in testing results have bottlenecked our school system.”

Staff will meet you at your car, you’ll scan a QR code where you’ll put your information in and that’s how you’ll get test results.

“I think it’s a sense of security. We want to be able to know in this time and be assured that there’s a place when you feel symptomatic or if you’ve been in contact with someone that you have a place to go,” said Ronetta Gardner, Heritage Pharmacy Group.

At this site, you’ll do a rapid test that gets results in about 30 minutes, and a PCR test that takes 24 to 48 hours to get results.

“People want results very very fast and as quickly as possible. So, if there are testing delays and result delays having this kind of service in this area shortens that gap,” she said.

Ross said: “We’re hopeful that these things will continue to keep our schools open and keep kids in our schools learning.”

