Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have sued the Biden administration over its decision to revoke approval of the state’s plan to require new Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court seeks a court order reinstating the original Medicaid expansion plan with the work mandate. That mandate was approved by the Trump administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Joe Biden announced last month it was revoking it.

CMS said it does not comment on litigation. Democrats in Georgia say full expansion would cover hundreds of thousands of people at a much lower cost to the state.

